WTSP
Close

US Sen. Bill Nelson announces support for St. Pete Mayor Kriseman

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 8:52 AM. EDT August 17, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Mayor Rick Kriseman can place a new feather in his cap with a large endorsement.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson on Thursday, Aug. 17, announced his support of Kriseman toward his reelection bid, according to a news release. The Democratic senator said the mayor is the type of leader Florida needs more of today.

"I'm proud to support Mayor Rick Kriseman for reelection," says Nelson in the release. "He's built consensus on commonsense policies, like preparing for climate change, that have made St. Petersburg a better place to live for everyone."

In turn, the Democratic mayor said he's honored to have Nelson's support.

Former Republican Mayor Rick Baker is in a heated race with Kriseman; a survey showed Baker up over Kriseman, 43.5 to 38.8 percentage points.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Kriseman vs. Baker: What it means for Rays, Rowdies

WTSP

Final mayoral debate before ballots hit St. Pete mailboxes

WTSP

St. Pete mayoral candidate during forum: 'Go back to Africa'

WTSP

St. Pete sewage issues exposed by 10 Investigates become major campaign issue

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories