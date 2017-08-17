US Sen. Bill Nelson announces support for St. Pete Mayor Kriseman

Rick Kriseman (Photo: WILL VRAGOVIC | Tampa Bay Times)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Mayor Rick Kriseman can place a new feather in his cap with a large endorsement.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson on Thursday, Aug. 17, announced his support of Kriseman toward his reelection bid, according to a news release. The Democratic senator said the mayor is the type of leader Florida needs more of today.

"I'm proud to support Mayor Rick Kriseman for reelection," says Nelson in the release. "He's built consensus on commonsense policies, like preparing for climate change, that have made St. Petersburg a better place to live for everyone."

In turn, the Democratic mayor said he's honored to have Nelson's support.

Former Republican Mayor Rick Baker is in a heated race with Kriseman; a survey showed Baker up over Kriseman, 43.5 to 38.8 percentage points.

