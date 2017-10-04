WTSP
Vice President Pence to speak in Orlando on hurricanes

Mark Bergin, WTSP 4:12 AM. EDT October 05, 2017

ORLANDO - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak Thursday for a Hurricane Irma recovery briefing.

Pence will also speak to the Puerto Rican community, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

The vice president is set to arrive in Orlando around 5 p.m. ET Thursday. Pence will receive a briefing at a relief center staged at the airport, according to the White House.

