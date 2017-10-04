Vice President Pence to speak in Orlando on hurricanes

ORLANDO - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak Thursday for a Hurricane Irma recovery briefing.

Pence will also speak to the Puerto Rican community, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

The vice president is set to arrive in Orlando around 5 p.m. ET Thursday. Pence will receive a briefing at a relief center staged at the airport, according to the White House.

Go to the Tampa Bay Times' website for more information.

