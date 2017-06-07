Vladimir Putin: 'I am not a woman, so I don't have bad days'

“I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days,” Vladimir Putin says in a Showtime series. "I am not trying to insult anyone. That’s just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles.” DMITRY ASTAKHOV/AFP/Getty Images (2007) (Photo: DMITRY ASTAKHOV, 2011 AFP)

Wonder what Vladimir Putin thinks of tough women leaders such as Margaret Thatcher, Angela Merkel, Indira Gandhi and Golda Meir?

Not much, it seems.

In an upcoming Showtime documentary by Oliver Stone, the Russian president tells the director of the movies JFK and Wall Street that women are held back by their biology, reports Bloomberg, which got early access to the film.

“I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days,” he tells Stone while giving a tour of the Kremlin, according to Bloomberg. “I am not trying to insult anyone. That’s just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles.”

Putin, who appears to enjoy being photographed doing macho activities such as riding shirtless on horseback, hunting and judo, then expanded on his theories.

“There are certain natural cycles which men probably have as well, just less manifested. We are all human beings. It’s normal. But you should never lose control.”

Stone obtained many hours of interviews with Putin between July 2015 and February 2017, much of that time being when Russia has been accused of meddling in the 2016 American presidential election and having ties to the Donald Trump campaign. The first two hour-long episodes of the special air from June 12-15 and were made available to Bloomberg News before their release.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, is due to testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Trump has called the claims of campaign links to Russia “fake news.”

Putin also was interviewed on Sunday by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly in the debut of her new NBC Sunday night show. Both the Kelly and Stone interviews were criticized for lacking toughness in tackling Putin for alleged human-rights abuses and other evidence of dictatorial behavior.

