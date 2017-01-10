What do you think of President Obama's legacy?

What is President Obama's legacy?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — President Barack Obama will give his farewell address to the nation Tuesday night from Chicago, and this had you fired up on Facebook all day.

One person writes: "He brought healthcare to those without insurance. The economy is doing much better compared to eight years ago. We loved our President and family, but Ben disagrees. He said, "(President Obama) is the worst President in U.S. history."

10News WTSP political reporter Mark Rivera took the question to our Democratic and Republican experts -- what will, or won't, be a lasting legacy for President Obama.

RIVERA: There's no doubt the presidency of Barack Obama is his stork, but we want to talk about the legacy that he's going to leave behind starting next week. I want to start by talking to Barry Edwards, Democrat here in Pinellas County. What are some of the things he's going to leave behind that will last?

BARRY EDWARDS, Democratic strategist: The first legacy is he inherited an economy that was on the precipice of an apocalypse. Yeah, the second-worst situation in 100 years. The only time it was worse was the Great Depression. And he took us out of that abyss and got us two now the longest period of job creation and gross and economy in modern history and for the first time in 30 years we are actually having real wage growth.

Matt Lettelleir, Pinellas GOP: He's had eight years where, yes, jobs have been created because there were so many jobs at the beginning of his administration that were lost, so he's only been able to go out and they're still are people who aren't in the workforce and aren't being counted. Democrats will point towards a job growth, well, great but there are people that are still out there that aren't working that haven't try to find jobs that retire early things like that. It's a disaster.

RIVERA: The Affordable Care Act, Barry, a Democrat, looking at this, is there any chance that it is going to be able to continue with Republicans controlling much of government?

EDWARDS: Well, Republicans have gotten into a situation of be careful what you wish for. They have a real problem because they're actually going to affect Republican households and Republican voters, so I think If you see, they're repealing things, but they haven't done it completely.

I think that the major tenets of Obamacare, namely the mandate where you have to have have insurance or you pay a fine, that's going away -- in which case Obamacare is going away.

RIVERA: Looking back at 2008 to 2016 what are we going to remember – that's the kind of legacy I'm talking about here.

EDWARDS: I think the economic legacy more than anything. Is he stabilize the economy. President Obama is turning over an economy that is robust and is still growing and every single measurable way.

LETTELIER: He's shown that anyone can get to the White House if they work hard, have a plan and they can get there. He's not ready to give up. So I think a legacy is not gonna be stamped in stone now. I think it's going to be stamped in stone many many years down the way. I mean Jimmy Carter is still speaking out on public affairs on the American government after he's been out of office for 40 years.

