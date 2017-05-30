(Photo: CBS)

White House Communications Director Mike Dubke is out, CBS News has confirmed.

The termination comes as the role of President Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is also under FBI scrutiny for his alleged establishment of a back-channel of communications with the Kremlin during the transition.

The most recent staff shakeup was anticipated before Mr. Trump left for his overseas trip as the administration fell under a series of missteps including reports that Mr. Trump had divulged classified information to Russian officials at a White House meeting.

CBS News' Major Garrett previously reported that a change in the White House communications team was coming due to Mr. Trump's frustrations with the direction of his agenda.

"Things can't keep going the way they are," a senior Trump administration official told Garrett.

Dubke was originally brought in to be communications director when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked to focus on the briefing job and drop the time-consuming obligations of the job. The communications director oversees the White House messaging and promotes its agenda.

Dubke has no attachment to Mr. Trump and has always been something of an outsider. He's not a Trump loyalist and did not work for the campaign. The White House has also not provided a name of who will be replacing Dubke's role.

Dubke had originally replaced Jason Miller, who declined to accept the the White House job shortly after he was tapped to lead the communications office in December. Previously, Dubke served as a partner for the political advertising group Crossroads Media, which describes itself as "the premier Republican media services firm." Dubke also led the Virginia-based Black Rock Group, a strategic communications and public affairs firm.

Spicer is expected to lead the daily briefing later Tuesday afternoon where he is likely to face questions into Dubke's departure.

