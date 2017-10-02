White House: Trump speaks on Vegas shooting

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Ellington Field on September 2, 2017, before departing for Louisiana to continue their tour of areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas "an act of pure evil."



Trump says the nation is joined together today in sadness, shock and grief.



Trump is addressing the attack on a country music festival Sunday night that left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.



Trump tweeted his "warmest condolences and sympathies" earlier Monday morning.



The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.



Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have yet to determine a motive.

