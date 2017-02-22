Your rights as an undocumented immigrant

An alleged smuggler, at right, pushes off a raft of undocumented immigrants to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the United States near McAllen, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images (Photo: John Moore, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG — We're getting a better idea of the impact of President Trump's sweeping immigration changes.

The Department of Homeland Security is giving federal agents new powers to detain and deport immigrants.

Among the new policies: agents can expedite the deportation of any undocumented immigrant who has been in the country for less than two years.

Immigration and customs enforcement or ICE is looking to hire 10,000 new agents.

For now, the 750,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. as children and given protection by former President Barack Obama can stay.

That's if they stay out of trouble.

And any immigrants captured at the Mexican border will be immediately returned to Mexico.

The part that has immigration attorneys really worried - expanding the partnerships between ICE and local law enforcement.

One lawyer says her clients - even the ones with legal status - are living in fear.

These new memos from the Department of Homeland Security give immigration officers a lot of leeway to kick people living here without proper documentation out of the country.

A top priority for the new Homeland Security aecretary - “criminal immigrants.”

But that category includes anyone convicted, arrested or suspected of a crime.

That means anyone without proper documentation already arrested, even for a minor traffic violation, will now be a priority for deportation.

And that's what has immigration attorneys and their clients worried.

“Before, and in the statute, it clearly says you have to be convicted of a crime,” said immigration attorney Daniela Carrion. “Now we have expanded to everyone who has been charged,” she said.

We spoke to Immigration and Customs Enforcement about their current partnerships with local law enforcement.

They didn't want to go on camera, but told us only trained officers in jails would be checking on immigration status, only in counties like Jacksonville and Collier that have partnered with ICE so far in Florida, and status would only be checked after an immigrant has been booked/charged with a crime.

Carrion says technically that puts a target on the backs of people who have done nothing more than cross a border line because that is a crime in itself.

And since the rules are way broader now - enforcement could easily expand.

“It's a crime to be here undocumented. And it's a chargeable offense. So anybody who's undocumented may be charged with the crime of being undocumented. So how do you get from being on the street or working to being in there? Raids. And that's what's happening,” Carrion said.

Her advice to people living here without documentation - exercise your right to remain silent and ask for an attorney.

Here is a list of rights all immigrants (documented or otherwise) have that Carrion put together:

-RIGHT AGAINST UNLAWFUL SEARCHES

-RIGHT AGAINST AN UNLAWFUL ARREST

-RIGHT TO REMAIN SILENT

-RIGHT TO AN ATTORNEY

-RIGHT TO REFUSE TO SIGN ANY DOCUMENT

-RIGHT TO RECEIVE MINIMUM WAGE

-THE RIGHT TO BARGAIN

-THE RIGHT TO A SAFE WORK ENVIRONMENT

-THE RIGHT TO PAYMENT FOR ALL HOURS WORKED

-THE RIGHT TO BE FREE FROM DISCRIMINATION

-THE RIGHT TO BE FREE FROM RETALIATION

