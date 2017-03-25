Polk Co. deputy passes away after courageous cancer battle

Deputy Rosenbauer battled colon cancer twice

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- It’s a sad day for law enforcement all across Tampa Bay, following the death of a Polk County deputy who fought cancer twice.

Deputy Brad Rosenbauer passed on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Rosenbauer was first diagnosed with Stage 3C colon cancer in 2014, just after he got engaged. He and his fiancée were in the middle of planning their wedding and honeymoon when they got the devastating news.

“This was a defining moment for me. There were no more decisions. I didn’t have a choice,” said Sgt. Rosenbauer in a video posted earlier this month to the Polk County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page. “A week later, I was having surgery to remove most of my colon and tumor.”

While still undergoing chemo, Deputy Rosenbauer married his sweetheart, Brittany, but the newlywed couple had to postpone the honeymoon.

He finished chemo in March of 2015 with no sign of recurrence, but in May, the cancer returned, and he again had surgery and three more months of chemo.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Friday that Deputy Rosenbauer had passed on. Their post is below.



Rest in peace, Deputy Rosenbauer. And thanks for protecting and serving the residents of Polk County.



