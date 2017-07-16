Polk Co. man killed in wreck with train

The car was pushed around 50 feet down the tracks before coming dislodged and rolling.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. -- One person was killed Saturday night in an accident involving a train and a car in Polk County.

It happened on Dairy Road at Old Lake Alfred Road a little before 8pm in unincorporated Auburndale. Deputies say Elijah Sample, 20, of Lake Alfred was driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger when he was hit by the train. Witnesses say the crossing arms were down and warning lights functioning when Sample turned left into the path of the train.

Sample’s car was pushed around 50 feet down the tracks, then began to roll and finally came to rest around 100 feet from where it was hit.

Dairy Road was shut down for hours during the investigation.

This is the second time in the last few days that the driver of a vehicle was struck and killed by a train. Just last week, an Avon Park man was killed in Highlands County.

