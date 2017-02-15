Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd (Photo: WTSP)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A sweeping undercover investigation into sexual crimes against children resulted in 42 arrests in January and February, including 18 individuals arrested for possession of child pornography.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the investigation that targeted suspects engaged in possession of child pornography, failing to comply with the sex offender registration and probation violation.

Of the 42 suspects arrested during the operation, 21 suspects - including five sexual predators and 16 sexual offenders - were brought in for failing to comply with the sexual offender registration. The bulk of these charges were related to the suspects not registering all of their social media accounts, Internet applications and email addresses.

The 18 arrested for possession, promotion and distribution of child porn included one woman, PCSO said. One suspect is at large and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

There were also three suspects who were arrested for other crimes not related to the child sex investigation.

In total, 892 criminal charges were filed against the 42 suspects.

“Our children are this community’s most precious resource. We must do everything we can to protect them. During operations such as this one, we proactively look for suspects who prey upon children, either through the collection and distribution of child pornography, or through their non-compliance with sexual predator and offender registration rules, including their evasive efforts to gain access to children through the Internet and social media. Our detectives have done an outstanding job—they are guardians who protect the innocent,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

