Polk Co. teen arrested for bringing a gun to school

LAKELAND, Fla. - A 16-year-old freshman at Tenoroc High School was arrested for bringing a gun to school on Wednesday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Other students saw the girl with the gun tucked in her waistband, but the weapon wasn't initially found when the school's resource deputy searched her, the sheriff's office said.

"When asked, (the girl) told the deputy she did not have a backpack," the agency said in a statement. "The teacher then pointed out (the girl's) backpack to the deputy. A 9 mm handgun was found within the backpack, with one round in the magazine, and one round in the chamber. The serial number was scratched off of the gun."

The student then started cursing and yelling at those in the classroom, the agency said.

The student faces multiple firearms charges. She was already on probation for battery on a law enforcement officer and assault.

"The school staff and our school resource deputy did an outstanding job quickly locating and confiscating the weapon," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Given the seriousness of this student's criminal history and current charges, we are going to do everything we can to make sure the criminal justice system holds her accountable."

