Polk Co. university staffers train to carry on campus

LAKELAND, FLA. - Faculty and staff at Southeastern University are part of a first-of-its-kind program that will allow them to carry concealed firearms on campus.

Nine faculty and staff members, including some professors, are going through training with the Polk County Sheriff’s office. Three have already dropped out of the program since it started at the end of last year.

Chris Owen, Vice President of Student Development at Southeastern, said that’s a testament to how rigorous the training is. He demonstrated a training session with a firearms instructor at the Sheriff’s office training center in Bartow Tuesday.

The program is called the “Sentinel Program.” It’s aimed at stopping potential threats on campus, such as a shooting. The professors involved are required to complete 132 hours of training and will graduate in May or June.

Owen said there’s already a waiting list of more faculty members who want to sign up.

So far, most people support the program, and it convinced some parents to send their kids to Southeastern University, according to Owen.

“If you show up on campus with a gun, we’re going to shoot you graveyard dead if you hurt our kids,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

