U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross on baseball team fired upon, 'doing fine' after shooting

U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross (Photo: U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A Florida representative who plays as a member of the congressional baseball team that was fired upon Wednesday morning is doing okay.

Five people were shot at a baseball field, including House Majority Whip and US. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisana. U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Florida, did not attend Wednesday morning's practice. Ross represents Florida's 15th district.

Ross released the following statement on the shooting.

“Cindy’s and my thoughts and prayers are with Whip Scalise, the staff, the Capitol Police officers, and the family and friends of those hurt. Our deep appreciation goes out to the Capitol Police and local law enforcement officers for their protection.”

Praying for my dear friend @SteveScalise & heartfelt appreciation to #CapitolPolice — Dennis Ross (@RepDennisRoss) June 14, 2017

U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney, R-Florida, left about four minutes before the shooting.

Rooney told CBS News he left the practice early to drop his children off on their last day of school.

“At 7:05 {a.m.} I’m in my car. At 7:09 {a.m.}, Steve is shot,” Rooney said.

Rooney represents Florida’s 17th congressional district.

“7:05 I'm in my car. 7:09, Steve is shot,” says Rep. Rooney, who left the field just minutes before the shooting https://t.co/TMJLmj8HPc pic.twitter.com/KbosOsjRhq — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

“Because, like this happened four minutes after I left. The guy must have already been there,” Rep. Rooney says https://t.co/TMJLmj8HPc pic.twitter.com/jKzK7uQBEl — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

Ross and Rooney are among four Florida lawmakers on the congressional baseball team. U.S. Reps. Ron DeSantis and Mike Gaetz also play on the team.

© 2017 WTSP-TV