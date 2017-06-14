WTSP
U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross on baseball team fired upon, 'doing fine' after shooting

Staff , WTSP 11:46 AM. EDT June 14, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A Florida representative who plays as a member of the congressional baseball team that was fired upon Wednesday morning is doing okay.

Five people were shot at a baseball field,  including House Majority Whip and US. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisana.  U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Florida, did not attend Wednesday morning's practice. Ross represents Florida's 15th district.

Ross released the following statement on the shooting.

“Cindy’s and my thoughts and prayers are with Whip Scalise, the staff, the Capitol Police officers, and the family and friends of those hurt. Our deep appreciation goes out to the Capitol Police and local law enforcement officers for their protection.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney, R-Florida, left about four minutes before the shooting.

Rooney told CBS News he left the practice early to drop his children off on their last day of school.

“At 7:05 {a.m.} I’m in my car. At 7:09 {a.m.}, Steve is shot,” Rooney said.

Rooney represents Florida’s 17th congressional district.

Ross and Rooney are among four Florida lawmakers on the congressional baseball team. U.S. Reps. Ron DeSantis and Mike Gaetz also play on the team. 

