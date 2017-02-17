Polk County roads reopen near brush fire

Sections of State Road 60 and County Road 630 are closed due to smoke from a brush fire. Polk County Fire Rescue

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- All Polk County roads near a huge 4,000-acre brush fire have reopened about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Earlier, State Road 60 and County Road 630 were closed due to reduced visibility.

There is a smoke advisory in the county until 10 a.m.





Late Thursday afternoon, Polk Fire Rescue Fire posted on its Facebook page that activity was picking up in the River Ranch Hunt Club area due to three fire breakouts: one north of State Road 60 and two south of State Road 60. Northwest winds were keeping the fire away from the Indian Lakes Estates property.

