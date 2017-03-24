Polk couple in jail over Facebook post fight which ended with shotgun blast

Charles Sigler and Monica Little (Photo: Winter Haven Police Department)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A brawl over a Facebook post between a Winter Haven man's current girlfriend and his ex-girlfriend ended with a shotgun blast which landed the boyfriend in jail on felony weapons charges.

Nobody was hurt by the gunshot as Charles Sigler, 24, fired it into the air to break up the fight. But it was enough to draw the attention of deputies who were called to the residence of ex-girlfriend Colecia Wilson, 24, on Thursday night to investigate.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Sigler and his girlfriend, Monica Little, 23, drove to Wilson's home at 2304 Whispering Trail to confront her over a Facebook post.

Little allegedly confronted Wilson and began a verbal argument which escalated to physical violence. WHPD said Little grabbed Wilson by the arm, dragged her out into the roadway and spit in Wilson's face. The fight caused Wilson minor cuts to her legs.

Police said that Sigler, who was armed with a sawed-off shotgun under his black trenchcoat, took out the weapon and fired one time. After the fight Sigler and Little left the area and returned to their home at 911 Hillside Court where police found both suspects.

When he was questioned by police, Sigler initially denied that he was present during the fight and possessing the gun but then admitted he was there and fired a BB gun instead.

Officers continued to press Sigler for more information and he agreed to let them search his vehicle. They found the shotgun which had its serial number removed.

Sigler was arrested and charged with possession of a short-barreled shotgun, altering or removing a serial number from a firearm, possession of an altered firearm, discharging a firearm in public and resisting an officer without violence.

Little was also arrested for her role in the altercation. Both were taken to Polk County Jail.

