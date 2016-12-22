Polk drug bust nets nearly 7 pounds of meth

A Minnesota business owner is jailed after an employee told authorities he paid his workers their bonuses by supplying them with methamphetamine. Thinkstock

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Sheriff Grady Judd announced the arrest of six suspects Thursday, the result of a two-month investigation into their activities in moving large amounts of methamphetamine in the county.

The bust recovered approximately 6.7 pounds of methamphetamine, five firearms and $39,000.

Polk Sheriff's Office undercover detectives worked in conjunction with Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force, the Florida Highway Patrol, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Border patrol and the State Attorney's Office of the 10th Judicial Circuit.

One of those men, Ignacio Munoz-Delgado, was in this country illegally after being deported back to Mexico in 2010 following a 2009 cocaine trafficking conviction.

"He was in this country illegally then as he is now. He served a short sentence and was deported... Guess what? He cam back again. Now he's dealing in methamphetamine. Lots of it," Sheriff Judd said in a statement.

(© 2016 WTSP)