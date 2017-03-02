Polk Co. K-9 deputy found David Wayne Bone hiding in a closet trying to evade arrest. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A Polk County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputy stayed true to his animal nature when he successfully located a suspect named David Wayne Bone on Tuesday.

PCSO posted the story of the serendipitous encounter between "Mr. Bone" and K-9 Triton on Thursday.

According to the Facebook post, Triton was doing his day job with Dep. Seth Morozowski when they responded to a call at the suspect's home on Godwin Street in Mulberry.

Bone, 32, attempted to flee from Triton and Morozowski into a closet with attic access. PCSO wrote that Bone was trying to climb into the attic when Triton found him.

David Wayne Bone (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect complied with deputies and was brought into custody. Bone is in Polk County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Five others who were also in the house were also arrested on various charges.

"No bones about it, this was a great capture," PCSO wrote.

(© 2017 WTSP)