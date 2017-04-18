Poll: 61 percent of Texans oppose border wall to stop illegal immigration

Texas Flag with blue sky, blowing in the wind (Photo: Andrew Regam/Getty Images)

TEXAS - The results of an annual poll released Tuesday reveal how Texans feel regarding immigration.

The Texas Lyceum, a nonprofit, non-partisan group, conducts and releases the results of their poll annually. The 2017 poll was conducted April 3 through April 9 and queried 1,000 adult Texans. The Texas Lyceum said Tuesday that this was the first year that the poll covered the issue of immigration.

The results of the poll revealed that Texans believe that immigration is the number one issue facing the state and nation, but 62 percent of Texans polled said that immigration helps the United States more than it hurts. The younger the respondent was, the more positively they viewed immigration.

Sixty-one percent of Texans opposed President Donald Trump's proposal to build a wall on the border of the United States and Mexico in order to stop illegal immigration. Additionally, 62 percent of those polled responded, "no," to the question, "Do you want (Trump) to deport millions of illegal immigrants currently living in the U.S.?"

