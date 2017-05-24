Poll: Most think Trump has failed to 'drain the swamp'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony in New London, Conn., May 17, 2017.

Only one in four Americans believe that President Trump has started to "drain the swamp," according to a new poll out Wednesday.

Despite his promises to shake things up in Washington, per the latest Monmouth University Poll, only 24% believe that Trump has made any progress to "drain the swamp." Another 32% said he has made the swamp worse, while 35% said nothing has changed at all.

"If draining the swamp is a measurable campaign promise, it doesn't look like President Trump has been able to keep it," Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement.

While on the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly promised that he "drain the swamp" by pushing for ethics reforms that would prevent the revolving door of officials who leave government from lobbying their former colleagues and agencies.

"I am going to stop the gravy train for all these consultants, and all these people that are ripping off our country," he said at a West Virginia rally a year ago.

A little more than a week into his presidency, he signed an executive order that placed a lifetime ban on administration officials lobbying foreign governments and a five-year ban on other types of lobbying.

According to the Monmouth poll, 79% of Americans still have negative feelings about Washington overall. Still, that's down from the 86% of people who felt that way in September, in the heat of the election.

