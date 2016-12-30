Popular household battery permanently injured throat of Jacksonville toddler

Jacksonville, Fla -- The parents of a 19-month-old toddler say a small nickel- or quarter-sized "button battery" damaged their daughter's throat.
The mother, Courtney Thorne, says Ava Kate put a remote in her mouth and when she did, a button battery fell out. She tried to get the battery out of her daughter's mouth, but she was unsuccessful.
"Thankfully I saw it, performed the finger sweep, realized that it was in there, and I immediately called 911," Courtney said.
The little girl was rushed to the Wolfson's Children's Hospital's emergency room.
"The doctor told us we didn't have much to worry about, that this was no different than having a quarter stuck in her throat," said the father, Cole Parsons.
Now, the parents understand that the button battery was burning the inside of the toddler's esophagus.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs