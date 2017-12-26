Porch pirate pinched! Man accused of stealing from Pinellas Park porch arrested

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla, - in 15 seconds, investigators said Daniel Eugene Gajewski rode his bike up to a home and took a box meant for a teenage girl.

Hours later, Gajewski was taken into custody - identified by the tattoo on his right elbow.

No one was home when detectives say Gajewski biked up to the home from the sidewalk on Friday and took an Amazon box before taking off again -- all in the span of 15 seconds.

The package contained a camera and Christmas ornament from the girl's godmother in Chicago.

The teen has since received the items. Gajewski is charged with one count of burglary.

