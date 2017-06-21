"Porch pirates" steal package of dog treats

The crooks made off with $30 worth of dog treats. (Photo: Trimble, Grady)

You hear about this a lot during the holidays, but now they're striking year round. Because of the popularity of delivery services, "porch pirates," as they’re known, aren’t waiting for Christmas to steal packages off of doorsteps.

A woman in Lakeland was the latest victim. She was actually home at the time, but detectives said a man and a woman riding bikes swiped the package that was left just inside her fence.



The crooks probably weren't too happy with what they got: $30 worth of Greenies dog treats.

“If you know someone who has stolen Greenies, or maybe they have Greenies on their breath if they're eating dog treats, give us a call,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Judd recommends having packages delivered to your work, where you know someone will be around to receive it.



