Porn star charged with domestic violence in Pinellas Park

A porn star was arrested after attacking her boyfriend, Pinellas Park police said.

Lauren Kaye Scott, 23, whose professional name is Dakota Skye, was charged with domestic battery Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said Scott and the victim have been in a relationship for six months. After having sex, Scott got on the phone. The victim wanted Scott to leave, and she got upset and hit him in the fact, busting his lower lip.

On the affidavit, Scott's employer is listed as "porn industry."

According to jail records, she was released on her own recognizance.

