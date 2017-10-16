Port Richey fire chief, wife arrested after motorcycle wreck

The Port Richey fire chief was arrested Sunday night for allegedly riding his motorcycle while impaired. He’s also accused of hitting an officer in the face after being taken to the hospital.

Fire Chief Timothy Ollie Fussell is charged with driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. His wife, Suzanna, who went to the scene after the accident, was also arrested. She was charged with obstruction and tampering with evidence, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The accident happened at around 10:30pm in a parking lot on Madison Avenue. Fussell was the only one involved in the accident.

As a New Port Richey officer was taking him to North Bay Hospital for his injuries, Suzanna Fussell told her husband not to talk to investigators. They also say she needed to be forcibly removed.

Once they got to the hospital, a nurse was drawing blood. Suzanna Fussell reportedly snatched the tourniquet and tubes, and threw them in the trash.

It was at that point that deputies say Timothy Fussell hit an officer in the face with his arm.

Both were booked at the Land o' Lakes Detention Center.

