Port Richey man, 20, claims $450M Mega Millions jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After realizing he won $450 million in the Jan. 5 Mega Millions jackpot, the first thing Shane Missler did was to call his brother.

The next day, the 20-year-old from Port Richey told his father over coffee.

Missler claimed the lone winning ticket in the second largest jackpot won by a single ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Moments after the announcement, Missler's Facebook page was quickly filled with congratulations.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," he said in a statement.

Missler choose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $281 million.

"A believer in the power of a positive mindset, Shane wasn’t really surprised that he had won," the Florida Lottery said. "He said he just had 'a feeling' that he might."

The winning ticket was purchased on Jan. 5 from the 7-Eleven store on Ridge Road in Pasco County.

