Portion of I-75 in Collier Co. closed due to brush fire

Heavy smoke from wildfires in Collier Co. continue to reduce visibilty on Interstate 75. The roadway is closed, per FHP. (Photo: Michael Braun, (Fort Myers) News-Press via Twitter)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- A section of Interstate 75 remains closed due to low visibility and hot spots from the large brush fire affecting the area.

Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday morning that I-75 (Alligator Alley) is closed from Golden Gate Parkway (exit 105) to State Road 29 (exit 80).

Drivers should avoid the area. However, FHP said the eastbound and westbound drivers should take these detours:

Eastbound I-75 Traffic: Take Exit 105 (Golden Gate Parkway) to US 41(Tamiami Trail). Turn left onto eastbound US41. Take eastbound US 41 to SR 29. Turn left onto northbound SR 29. Take northbound SR 29 to I75. Turn right onto the eastbound I75 entrance ramp.

Westbound I-75 Traffic: Take Exit 80 (State Road 29) north for a northern travel destination. For a southern travel destination (Naples). Take SR 29 to US 41 (Tamiami Trail). Turn right onto US 41.

