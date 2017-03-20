Neighborhood News March 20 - 26

Conductor Michael Francis (Photo: floridaorchestra.org)

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of March 20th.

On Thursday, The Florida Orchestra plays a Happy Hour Concert at the Straz Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for complimentary drinks and appetizers before a one-hour concert. Afterwards, concertgoers can mingle in the lobby with TFO musicians.



The big Chasco Fiesta Street Parade is Saturday in New Port Richey. Make sure you look for the 10News float and catch some beads! The parade starts at 1:00 p.m.



And the St. Petersburg Seafood and Music Festival is Saturday and Sunday in North Straub Park. This is the first year for this event featuring top local restaurants and musical entertainment. There’s also a Crafts Village.

