Post office honors Disney villains with forever stamps

Want Gaston, Ursula or Scar to grace your next letter? Now you can.

The U.S. Postal Service on Saturday announced they're dedicating a sheet of 20 forever stamps with 10 classic Disney villains.

“The Postal Service is highlighting the Disney Villains and the pioneering spirit of the Ink and Paint Department that brought many of these characters to life,” said Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan. “These Forever stamps are our way of saying Disney Villains will forever entertain us and serve as a tribute Disney’s artistry and storytelling skill.”

The villains are the Queen (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), Honest John (Pinocchio), Lady Tremaine (Cinderella), the Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland) and Captain Hook (Peter Pan), Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty), Cruella De Vil (One Hundred and One Dalmatians), Ursula (The Little Mermaid), Gaston (Beauty and the Beast) and Scar (The Lion King).

The words ‘USA’ and ‘Forever’ will appear in the top right or bottom right corner of each stamps.



