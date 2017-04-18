Pot cap helps tip deputy off to drugs in car

K-9 officers found a driver wearing a cap with a marijuana leaf on it.

If you have drugs in your car, maybe you won't want to wear a cap with a marijuana leaf on it.

On Monday, a Pasco County sheriff's K-9 unit stopped a car for having no taillights.

The driver, Vance Davis, 21, was wearing a baseball cap with a marijuana leaf logo on it. He told the deputy that it was just a "corner store hat." He said there was no marijuana or illegal substances in the car.

K-9 officer Shep, however, found otherwise. The dog indicated he found something, and a search of the car turned up 107 grams of marijuana, multiple pipes and smoking devices, a scale with empty baggies, multiple empty plastic bags and meth.

Davis and his passenger, Yamaris Sam were both arrested for possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession if drug paraphernalia.

Bail was set at $12,150 each.

