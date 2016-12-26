Potentially confusing parking spots coming to Lakeland

LAKELAND, FLA. - New parking spaces that could confuse some drivers are coming to downtown Lakeland.

The city is planning to add 20 new spaces known as “reverse angle” parking spaces.

Here’s how the spaces work. Instead of pulling forward into an angled spots like normal, drivers will go past the spot, then back into it. When drivers pull forward out of the spot, they will be going with the flow of traffic.

The city plans to paint the lines and put up signs explaining how to park in the spaces by the end of the year, The Ledger reports. The new spaces will be on Tennessee Ave. between Bay and Oak Streets.

They chose this area, because the road is wide enough, and it gets less traffic than other parts of downtown Lakeland.

Some drivers say the new spaces could be confusing.

“I think that the car behind you, if it doesn't know that you're going to park, that's an issue, because they're going to have to back up, and then you have sort of a domino effect,” Paula Pack, who’s confused by the new concept, said.

Thom Lovett disagrees. He said he thinks it’s a good idea, especially because most new cars have rearview cameras.

“Now that we have that technology and the cars have that technology, it’s going to make backing up easy,” he explained.

City planners say the new spaces will be safer and will allow them to put in seven spaces more than if they were traditional parallel spaces.

St. Petersburg is already experimenting with this method. There are 30 reverse angle spots there.

