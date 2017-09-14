Power loss brings Tampa neighborhood even closer

TAMPA -- In a South Tampa neighborhood, residents are running extension cords across streets and through backyards, trying to help neighbors who are still without power.

“It just seems standard to me, that’s what people do. You help your neighbors and they help you,” said Todd Schofer, standing in front of extension cords running from outlets on his porch and into a neighbor’s window.

Extension cords cross the streets, starting in garages and snaking under neighbor’s doorways, powering fridges, fans, and window AC units.

“This is a great street and it’s been that way since I moved in 20 years ago, says Lauren Sasser, whose getting power fed into her house from two different neighborhood homes. “We are all very neighborly.”

While hard times seem to bring many of us closer together, this neighborhood says they’ll look out for one another, long after power returns and debris from Irma is cleared.

“I’m happy to be where I am,” said Sasser.” I know these people and they know me. We are neighbors in the truest sense of the word.”

