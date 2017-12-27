Power outage affects rides at Disneyland

Officials flank Disney characters as fireworks go off to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Disneyland, Sunday, July 17, 2005, in Anaheim, Calif. From left are, Diane Disney Miller; Robert Iger; president, chief operating officer and CEO-elect of The Walt Disney Company; Michael Eisner, CEO; Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger; and Art Linkletter. (Photo: RIC FRANCIS/AP)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS) — Many people are not pleased at “the happiest place on Earth” as Disneyland is dealing with a power outage.

Disneyland tweeted that they experienced a power outage near Toontown and Fantasyland, which is affecting rides and the Monorail.

“We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible,” the park said.

Many took to Twitter to voice their frustration with the outage.

Hi, Patrick. We have experienced a power dip that has resulted in the Monorail temporarily stopping. The attraction will resume operation shortly. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

There is no word on when the power will be restored.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.