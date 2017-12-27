Power outage affects rides at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS) — Many people are not pleased at “the happiest place on Earth” as Disneyland is dealing with a power outage.
Disneyland tweeted that they experienced a power outage near Toontown and Fantasyland, which is affecting rides and the Monorail.
“We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible,” the park said.
Many took to Twitter to voice their frustration with the outage.
There is no word on when the power will be restored.
