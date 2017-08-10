Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both more than $350M

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have soared to more than $350 million. That's a lot of money.

Just three days ago, the Powerball jackpot was at a mere $307 million. The record is the $400 million jackpot we saw not too long ago.

Combining the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots equal to a total of more than $700 million.

This is the first time lottery players have a choice of games with jackpots topping $350 million, according to CNBC.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday at 11:00 p.m. and the Powerball drawing is on Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

