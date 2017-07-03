Pregnant Fort Myers woman delivers baby after lightning strike, remains in critical condition

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A nine-month pregnant woman struck by lightning Thursday remains in critical condition.
Doctors performed emergency surgery and delivered Meghan Davidson’s boy at Lee Memorial Hospital.
Davidson was struck by lightning on Triangle Palms Lane in the Whispering Palms neighborhood.
The condition of the baby, who was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital, was not known.
Go to WINK News’ website for more information.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs