Pregnant Fort Myers woman delivers baby after lightning strike, remains in critical condition

Doctors performed emergency surgery and delivered Meghan Davidson’s boy at Lee Memorial Hospital after she was struck by lightning. (Photo: WINK News)

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A nine-month pregnant woman struck by lightning Thursday remains in critical condition.

Doctors performed emergency surgery and delivered Meghan Davidson’s boy at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Davidson was struck by lightning on Triangle Palms Lane in the Whispering Palms neighborhood.

The condition of the baby, who was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital, was not known.

Go to WINK News’ website for more information.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.