Pregnant Fort Myers woman delivers baby after lightning strike, remains in critical condition

Doctors performed emergency surgery and delivered Meghan Davidson's boy at Lee Memorial Hospital after she was struck by lightning.

July 03, 2017

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A nine-month pregnant woman struck by lightning Thursday remains in critical condition.

Doctors performed emergency surgery and delivered Meghan Davidson’s boy at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Davidson was struck by lightning on Triangle Palms Lane in the Whispering Palms neighborhood.

The condition of the baby, who was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital, was not known.

