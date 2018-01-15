Preschoolers get into Sea World for free until 2018 is over

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Looking for something to do with your preschooler? How about SeaWorld Orlando, where you don’t have to pay a dime for them to get in.

From now until the end of 2018, kids five years old or younger get free admission to the park.

It’s an offer that’s only valid for Floridians. And to take advantage, you have to register online.

You can find out more about that offer here.

You can also take advantage of Disney park deals, too. Disney is offering Florida residents a three-day pass for only $159.

