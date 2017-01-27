President Bush anticipating discharge from hospital

Photo tweeted by the Bush family spokesman of President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara.

HOUSTON - President George H.W. Bush is looking forward to being discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital this weekend, according to family spokesman Jim McGrath.

McGrath says Bush is "eagerly anticipating going home over the weekend," or Monday at the very latest.

The 92-year-old former president is being treated for pneumonia and was taking his last round of antibiotics as of Thursday, McGrath said. He was moved out of the intensive care unit on Monday.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday where she was treated for bronchitis.

