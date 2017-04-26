President George H.W. Bush remains in hospital with chronic bronchitis

President George H.W. Bush waits on the field prior to the start of the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

President George H.W. Bush remains in the hospital and is dealing with chronic bronchitis, according to his doctor.

Houston Methodist Hospital released the following statement Tuesday evening:

“While President Bush has recovered from pneumonia, he continues to deal with the effects of chronic bronchitis, which is a condition more prevalent with age. This means his airway has a constant, low-level of inflammation that can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia. We continue to monitor his cough and breathing, and expect to discharge him by the end of the week. Once President Bush is home, we will continue aggressive respiratory treatments to help minimize the effects of the chronic bronchitis.”

Bush, 92, has been hospitalized since April 14. Bush got a visit from his son, President George W. Bush, last week.

Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder. pic.twitter.com/ekX4VyG2aO — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) April 20, 2017

In February, Bush and wife Barbara, who was also hospitalized in January, took part in the pregame coin toss at the Super Bowl at NRG Stadium. He was hit by the flu after the Super Bowl.

Bush was doing well again in March when the Bushes were honored by the Mensch International Foundation for their service to others.

