President Trump calls Germans 'very bad' and promises to stop car imports: report

President Trump and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, held a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo: NurPhoto, Cheriss May/NurPhoto)

In a Brussels meeting with top European Union leadership, President Trump took a pretty personal dig at Germany over its trade surplus.

"The Germans are bad, very bad," Trump told EU Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel.

The "very bad" translation comes from the Cambridge Dictionary, anyway. Google Translate says Trump's comments actually translate to "evil, very evil."

"The Germans are bad, very bad" - wie Trump in Brüssel gegen den deutschen Handelsbilanzüberschuss wettert https://t.co/oe5bPApbx3 — Peter Mueller (@PeterMueller9) May 25, 2017

"Look at the millions of cars they’re selling in the US. Terrible. We will stop this,” Trump reportedly said of the Germans.

Here's the thing: the U.S. can't negotiate a deal with Germany alone. It has to deal with the entire EU, since Germany is a member state. Merkel reminded Trump of this when they met in March, noting that trade agreements with the U.S. have "not always been all that popular in Germany either."

While Trump's irritation over German car sales isn't new – Trump told a German newspaper earlier this year he wanted a 35% import tax on BMWs assembled in Mexico to encourage manufacturers to move to the US, according to Quartz – Twitter users also wondered about the president's reported choice of words on his first foreign trip:

good news: they've gotten trump to stop spending all day watching fox news

bad news: now he spends all day watching the history channel https://t.co/zu9Ii6fSzb — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) May 25, 2017

Me: I'm German so yeah, I'm not patriotic at a-

Trump: The Germans are bad, very bad

Me: pic.twitter.com/sT2A1klt8y — bellezzamortale 🌵 (@bellezzavitale) May 25, 2017

Did Trump say Germans are bad/evil because tens of thousands of them came out to see Obama in Berlin? — Jane (@looks_last) May 25, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV