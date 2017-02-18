President Trump makes campaign stop less than a month into Presidency (Photo: WTSP)

In Melbourne, President Trump was the campaigner in Chief in front of around 9,000 friendly faces

Identical with any rally over the last campaign -- with the exception of the Presidential seal now on the podium. So why have this perpetual campaign?

"Number one that he wants to feel good -- which is fine -- and to show that he was the support of the base -- which I think he does -- but also to show the press he has the support of the base," said Political Strategist Barry Edwards.

A Federal Election Commission filing by President Trump, on January 20th -- his Inauguration Day -- was for the 2020 election. The filing says it wasn't a formal announcement for candidacy.

"Normally when a President has these rallies it's to achieve something and it's to achieve support of legislation that he's introduced in the congress. Well, President Trump has been in Congress less than a month and hasn't introduced any legislation," Edwards said.

President Trump promised to start the repeal of the Affordable Care Act within the next couple of weeks.

