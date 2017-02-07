President Trump still in position to cash in on businesses

Photo: Jasper Colt, USA Today

Nearly three weeks into his term, President Trump now claims he has distanced himself from his businesses. CBS News searched through documents to see what steps he has taken. According to some ethics experts, they do not go far enough.

At least 15 golf courses are a part of Mr. Trump’s worldwide business empire. And as president, he is still in a position to make money off it, including a new one opening this month in Dubai, reports CBS News correspondent Anna Werner.

On Thursday evening, local Dubai reporters will get a sneak peek of the newest Trump property: an 18-hole golf course in the United Arab Emirates. In a few weeks, the course will officially open for business and welcome golfers, making it the first major Trump project to debut since Mr. Trump became president.

Days before the inauguration, Mr. Trump said he would separate himself from his businesses.

“These papers are all just a piece of the many, many companies that are being put into trust to be run by my two sons that I hope at the end of eight years, I’ll come back and say, ‘Oh, you did a good job,’” Trump said.



But despite Mr. Trump’s efforts to distance himself, not all documents have yet been filed. For example, Trump owns at least four corporations with the word “Dubai” in their names, and to date, none of their management documents has been updated – at least one still lists him as president, according to the Delaware secretary of state.

In an effort to show progress has been made, the Trump Organization released a document, indicating that Mr. Trump resigned from over 400 entities. And public records show at least two properties in New York have been transferred to the Donald J. Trump revocable trust. But one property remains particularly thorny.

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved