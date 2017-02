President Trump to visit MacDill AFB next week

U.S. President Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

TAMPA -- President Donald Trump will make his first official visit to U.S. Central Command, White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced during the daily press briefing Friday.

Monday's stop at MacDill AFB will complete Trump's return to Florida to his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach this weekend, USA TODAY reported.

CENTCOM at MacDill AFB is responsible for overseeing counter-terrorism operations.

