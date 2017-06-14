President visits hospital treating wounded congressman

President Donald Trump departs MedStar Washington Hospital Center after visting Republican Congressman Steve Scalise. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM)

WASHINGTON -- President Trump visited House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Wednesday night at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where the Republican congressman is being treated for gunshot wounds after the morning shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia.

Mr. Trump's motorcade made an unannounced trip to the hospital, according to the White House press pool, after a rare emotional and unifying day in Washington, D.C., as members of both parties came together over the jarring incident. The pool reporter was told First Lady Melania Trump accompanied the president to the hospital. The Trumps brought two large bouquets of large white flowers.

Scalise is in critical condition, after undergoing surgery for a gunshot to the hip. According to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Scalise suffered a single rifle wound to his left hip. The gunshot travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding, the hospital said. He will need additional surgeries, the hospital said.

The suspect, James Hodgkinson, was shot and killed. Two Capitol police officers, a GOP staffer and a lobbyist who once worked as a GOP staffer were all injured.

In the midst of a particularly partisan atmosphere in Washington in recent months, Mr. Trump offered a message of unity Wednesday morning.

"Everyone who serves in our nation's capital is here because, above all, they love our country," Mr. Trump said in his remarks. "… We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans, that our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and peace, and that we are strongest when we are unified."

The annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity members were preparing for will continue Thursday, as scheduled.

