Prince George's first school has been chosen

Prince George of Cambridge starts school this fall. (Photo: Photo: Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Palace, AP)

Get your new backpack ready, royal George, it's off to school you go.

Prince George of Cambridge starts school this fall but his parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, have picked a private day school across the Thames from Kensington Palace to start his education.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced Friday that George, who turns 4 in July, will attend Thomas' Battersea beginning in September, according to a Kensington Palace statement.

"Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education," the statement said.

Ben Thomas, the headmaster at Thomas' Battersea, said the school is "honored and delighted." "We greatly look forward to welcoming him and all of our new pupils to the school in September," he added in the statement.

The prep school is located on the south bank of the river, not far as the crow flies from Kensington Palace, where the royals live, but not as close as the Thomas's Kensington school. Battersea, in southwest London, is an upper-middle-class neighborhood, popular with young professionals with families.

The trek across the river to school could give George's many fans an occasional glimpse of the little prince, not often seen in public.

On its website, the school, one of four family-run schools, describes itself as a "busy, thriving, purposeful school" with about 540 students between ages 4 and 13 and a curriculum that includes art, ballet, drama, French, music, and physical education. The school's educational philosophy includes discouraging children from picking best friends to avoid hurt feelings, according to a 2013 story in The Telegraph.

"We hope that our pupils will leave this school with a strong sense of social responsibility, set on a path to become net contributors to society and to flourish as conscientious and caring citizens of the world," the website adds.

Tuition at the school runs about $7,300 per term, the Daily Mail and The Telegraph reported.

In January 2016, George, great-grandson to Queen Elizabeth II and the third in line to the throne, began attending a Montessori nursery school near his parents' country estate, Amner Hall, in Norfolk, about two hours away by train from London.

The following January, the palace confirmed that Prince William, 34, would give up his pilot job with a nearby air ambulance service and move his family, which now includes Princess Charlotte, 2 in May, back to London to take on more royal duties.

Until now, the speculation about George's first day of school had focused on the school Prince William and brother Prince Harry attended as children, Wetherby School in Notting Hill near Kensington Palace where they lived.

