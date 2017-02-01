Authorities respond to hostage situation at Del. maximum security prison

Hostage situation at Delaware prison. (Photo: CBS Philly)

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — A maximum security prison in Delaware is on lockdown as officials are responding to a hostage situation.

Delaware’s Department of Corrections says in a statement that their response teams and the Delaware State Police have responded to a hostage situation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

The statement did not say who has been taken hostage or how many hostages there are. However, The Associated Press reports prison guards were taken hostage by inmates.

The Kent County Fire Department was called to the maximum security prison around 11:30 a.m. after an alarm was sounded.

“Prison is on lockdown, all prison in the state are on lockdown, as per protocol,” said Jayme Gravell, public information’s officer for the Department of Corrections.

According to the department’s website, the all-male facility is the state’s largest prison, housing around 2,500 inmates.

Citizens’ Hose fire crews have arrived on the scene and are staged outside of the prison.

