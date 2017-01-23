Pro-life rally in Louisville

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Through song and cheer, pro-life activists rallied on the steps of Louisville Metro Hall Monday, Jan. 23. The event was scheduled to mark the 44th year since the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade.

Katie Warren said, "We're not just going to be quiet and take what’s given to us when we think that it’s wrong."

About three dozen activists gathered for the rally. Right to Life of Louisville organized the event.

"I’ve been pro-life for as long as I can remember," Warren said, "I'm very happy about the progress we've made here in Kentucky and I'm hoping that with the new legislation, that's just taken over, that we will see some change in Washington and across the country."

Warren and others broke into applause at the mention of new abortion legislation passed in the first week of Kentucky's session.

House Bill 2 and Senate Bill 5 put tighter restrictions on abortion. House Bill 2 prohibits the procedure at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Senate Bill 5 requires a physician or technician to perform an ultrasound displaying pictures of the fetus, and audio of the heartbeat to a mother before she may have an abortion.

"These bills are dangerous, they're dangerous to women's health,” Tamarra Wieder said.

Wieder, who works with Planned Parenthood, spent the weekend in Washington D.C., participating in the Women's March.

She's said the movement, which is in favor of women's rights, is inspiring.

"This is the beginning of a revolution,” Wieder said.

But the anti-abortion statutes quickly movingly though Kentucky's legislator, she called distressing at best.

Wieder said, "My fear is women are going to be presented in an emergency situation and not get the care that they need in time."

For each argument, someone on the opposing side will present a counter. But both sides agree the future of women's health, on this topic, is now in the hands of the lawmakers. For that reason, both groups have rallies planned in Frankfort in February.

Planned Parenthood supporters plan to deliver valentines to lawmakers on Valentine’s Day.

Right to Life Louisville organizers plan to rally at the Capitol Rotunda on Feb. 8.

