Pro-life lawmaker who allegedly asked mistress to get abortion resigns

WASHINGTON — Republican congressman Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania is resigning from Congress effective Oct. 21, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday.
Ryan said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that he received a letter of resignation from Murphy.
"It was Dr. Murphy's decision to move on to the next chapter of his life, and I support it. We thank him for his many years of tireless work on mental health issues here in Congress and his service to the country as a naval reserve officer," Ryan said.
Murphy's decision came a day after he announced he would not run for a ninth term, amid tawdry revelations of an extramarital affair in which the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his mistress to get an abortion when he thought she was pregnant.
