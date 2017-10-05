Pro-life lawmaker who allegedly asked mistress to get abortion resigns

Rep. Tim Murphy, left, shakes hands with House Speaker Paul Ryan. (Photo: https://murphy.house.gov/)

WASHINGTON — Republican congressman Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania is resigning from Congress effective Oct. 21, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday.

Ryan said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that he received a letter of resignation from Murphy.

"It was Dr. Murphy's decision to move on to the next chapter of his life, and I support it. We thank him for his many years of tireless work on mental health issues here in Congress and his service to the country as a naval reserve officer," Ryan said.

Murphy's decision came a day after he announced he would not run for a ninth term, amid tawdry revelations of an extramarital affair in which the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his mistress to get an abortion when he thought she was pregnant.

