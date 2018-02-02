Proposed bill would create harsher punishments for animal abusers

The bill would make it easier for judges to send people convicted of animal abuse to jail for longer.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A bill moving through the Florida Legislature would prevent animal abusers from having pets.

The bill, nicknamed “Ponce’s Law,” would also make it easier for judges to impose longer sentences for those convicted of animal abuse and impose fines or more jail time if they continue owning animals.

The measure, which recently passed a Senate committee, is named after the black lab that belonged to Travis Archer of Ponce Inset. Police said he beat the puppy to death last year.

The ASCPA and animal groups across the state are throwing their support behind the bill.

“Some of the things that we see here are pretty severe,” Adam Stanfield, executive director of SPCA Florida, said.

Many dogs come to SPCA Florida beaten and abused, said Stanfield, who added that the punishment for those who inflict that kind of pain on animals should fit the crime.



A Change.org petition supporting the bill has more than 80,000 signatures.

While the bill wouldn't create a statewide registry of abusers, animal lovers say it's a step in the right direction to punish those who do the unthinkable.

