Prosecutors expect to seek death penalty for prison escapees, judge denies bond

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe entering a Putnam County Court room Wednesday morning.

A Putnam County Superior Court judge denied bond for two men accused of escaping from a prison bus last week after killing two corrections officers.

Rick Dubose and Donnie Rowe entered the courtroom in orange prison jump suits, their hands and ankles shackled, flanked by several deputies.

The men appeared before Judge Brenda Trammell. It was their first appearance since being extradited back to Georgia after being captured in Tennessee following a massive three-day man hunt.

Prosecutors said they expect to see the death penalty against the men.

Dubose and Rowe escaped during a prison bus transfer and overpower two corrections officers. They're accused of taking the guns from the officers - Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue - and shooting them to death before making their escape.

A three-day manhunt ended last Thursday in Tennessee.

The duo were extradited and brought back to Georgia this week.

Dubose and Rowe have violent pasts

"I've changed for the best...No more asking me for stuff if you aint changed dont bother asking me for anything im done with my old life true friends will understand."

Ricky Dubose posted those words on Facebook on Sept. 8, 2013.

A year later, Dubose would be sentenced to 20 years in prison with no chance of parole.

Less than four years later, Dubose would the subject of an intense manhunt after authorities said he and another inmate, Donnie Rowe, killed two corrections officers and fled.

RICKY DUBOSE

Dubose, 24, was serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in the 2014 armed robbery of an elderly homeless veteran who had said that he thought of Dubose like a grandson.

According to the case summary provided by the U.S. District Attorney's Office, Dubose and another man, Darrell Eugene Montford, were planning to rob a store on Sept. 3, 2014.

The two had cell-phone conversations, which were recorded, where they planned the robbery.

"You got a little mask and [expletive] for you," Dubose is heard saying. "Like something to cover you, put over your face a little bit?"

They met a 67-year-old man at a gas station, purportedly to buy a .45-caliber handgun. As he handed the gun to Montford to examine, he said Montford took out a 9-mm handgun and then demanded his wallet.

As the victim went to hand over his wallet, he said that Montford, unprovoked, shot him in the hand with his own gun. The suspects then ordered the victim to the ground and took his wallet, which contained $120 in cash, a debit card and driver's license.

Montford and Dubose were later arrested. At one point, the district attorney's office said that Dubose was going to testify against , but instead "attempted to frustrate justice by preventing the State from convicting Montford." Montford ended up receiving a life sentence after being found guilty.

Dubose pleaded guilty to armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft by taking. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole, and was eligible for release in 2034.

Prior to that, Dubose had previous convictions on credit card fraud, financial identity fraud, theft by taking, burglary, robbery and a single conviction for entering a vehicle.

When he was on the outside of prison, Dubose was reportedly part of the Ghostface Gangsters. Despite the fact that his accomplice in the armed robbery that put him behind bars was black, while in prison, Dubose was said to be associated with several gangs affiliated with white supremacy.

Dubose's mother told our Atlanta station -WXIA-TV - on Wednesday that he had hurt his family enough and urged him to turn himself in.

Donnie Russell Rowe

Donnie Rowe had just finished a prison sentence in Tennessee seven months earlier when a one-night violent crime spree in Georgia landed him in jail for the rest of his life.

In October 2001, he and another man robbed a man at a rest stop on Interstate 75 and then forced his way into a Super 8 motel room in Bibb County.

One of the victims testified Rowe demanded his money and said, "he should kill me for only having $3."

Rowe then fired a single shot from a 32-caliber handgun into the headboard just inches away from where another guest in the room was sitting.

Rowe was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Behind bars

At some point, Rowe and Dubose met behind bars. Department of Corrections Assistant Commissioner Ricky Myrick said 43-year-old Rowe and Dubose have been cell mates more than once, but he wasn't sure whether they were cell mates at Baldwin State Prison just prior to their escape.

Myrick said the two have known each other for "quite a while".

