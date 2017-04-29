Protesters march in downtown Tampa for climate change

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fyre Festival fizzles
-
Questions still remain regarding televangelist Benny Hinn raid
-
Unsolved: New suspect in cold case murder
-
Mother pulls gun at barber school
-
Fidget Spinners: The new quiet distraction
-
Boy killed in DUI bus crash, officials say
-
Gators seized from farm
-
Columbia Mom Gives Birth to Rare Identical Triplets
-
Great trick to calm baby
-
Deputy got call from daughter, catches DUI suspect
More Stories
-
Hundreds march downtown to call for environmental…Apr 29, 2017, 1:38 p.m.
-
As Trump hits 100 days, Americans agree: We're still dividedApr 29, 2017, 8:38 a.m.
-
Silver Alert issued for missing Sarasota manApr 29, 2017, 8:01 a.m.