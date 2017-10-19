(Getty images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- White supremacist Richard Spencer is scheduled to speak at the University of Florida today. The school's president affirmed his belief in free speech but said the security costs of holding such an event at a public university put an unfair burden on taxpayers.

UF President W. Kent Fuchs said Spencer is "hijacking" public universities - which are compelled by the First Amendment to provide a speaking forum - and forcing taxpayers to pay the resulting security costs.

10News has crews in Gainesville to cover what's happening today on campus. There are several groups that are on campus now, and a heavy law enforcement presence. Fuchs estimates the school will spend $600,000 on security for Spencer's planned speech Thursday.

Following the August violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one anti-white nationalist demonstrator dead, he said high security costs are required to ensure a reasonable amount of safety.

